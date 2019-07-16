Four people escaped injury and one woman suffered a knee injury Sunday when the they became lost after dark while floating on the Shenango River, south of Pulaski Township.
Pulaski volunteer fire chief Guy Morse said the department received a 911 call that the five people had left the boat launch on Nashua Road and were floating down the river on inner tubes around 9:45 p.m. when they couldn't determine their location.
"They were supposed to show up at the King's Chapel (boat launch) but they didn't," he said. "Luckily one of them had a phone, and through the 911 center we were able to determine their location," Morse said.
When the fire department arrived, the five were out of the water and standing on the edge of the embankment, he continued. One fireman had to carry the woman with a knee injury across the muddy area of a tributary.
Meanwhile, Neshannock Township Volunteer Fire Department's water rescue unit was set up at the King's Chapel boat launch, and the New Castle fire department's water rescue team also was summoned. The Shenango Township Volunteer Fire Department's water rescue team was on standby, Morse said.
He said the five called 911 "because they probably got scared because it was so dark," he said. "They just didn't know where they were."
Although all five were safely on the embankment, the fire department's access to them was about a half-mile off the road, he said.
