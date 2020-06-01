Aftermath

A woman takes photos of the broken windows in a downtown Pittsburgh Starbucks, Sunday May 31, after a night of unrest and protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. 

 Gene J. Puskar

Four New Castle individuals and one from Ellwood City were among the 45 people arrested during Saturday's protest in downtown Pittsburgh.

They include Haley Patterson, 25, of Ellwood, and Isabella R. Ruzzo, 19; Thomas J. Talley, 24; Andrew Putnam, 21; and Jennie Wansor, 21 all of New Castle.

All five were charged with one count each of failure to disperse and disorderly conduct.

