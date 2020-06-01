Four New Castle individuals and one from Ellwood City were among the 45 people arrested during Saturday's protest in downtown Pittsburgh.
They include Haley Patterson, 25, of Ellwood, and Isabella R. Ruzzo, 19; Thomas J. Talley, 24; Andrew Putnam, 21; and Jennie Wansor, 21 all of New Castle.
All five were charged with one count each of failure to disperse and disorderly conduct.
