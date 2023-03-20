The five Laurel School Board members whose terms expire this year are not running for reelection.
Justin Kirkwood, Robert Dicks and Korie Enscoe cited personal reasons, while Mike Parker and Jim McGee could not be reached. Serving a third, four-year term, Kirkwood was 21 when he was initially elected to the board.
“I’ve put in almost 12 years of service and my life is going in a different direction,” said Kirkwood, an insurance analyst and 2009 Laurel graduate. “I’m planning to move from the district.”
Initially elected in 2019, Dicks said he’s ready for a change. The father of three grown children coached basketball for 14 to 15 years. Most of those years were spent as a volunteer coach for Laurel Recreation Association and Penn Ohio AAU. He later joined the varsity basketball staff.
“Going through the school year during COVID was a nightmare,” Dicks said. “I enjoyed the four years and I’m ready to step away. We don’t have any kids in the (school district).”
Enscoe is also a one-term board member.
“I really enjoyed my time on the board,” she said. “Laurel is an excellent school and I am so grateful my community entrusted me enough to have elected me as a director in 2019.”
She added, “Unfortunately with time constraints from work, something had to give and unfortunately the school board is the one area of my life I can relinquish.”
When Kirkwood, Dicks, Enscoe, Parker and McGee ran for school board in 2019, they and Hammerschmidt submitted a letter to the board requesting Superintendent Len Rich be named interim superintendent for no less than six months after his contract expired on June 30, 2019. During the 2018-19 school year, the board twice voted 5-4 to allow Rich’s contract to expire on June 30 of that year.
The six board members wanted the extension so they could decide Rich’s fate. After the election, the board voted 8-0-1 to award Rich a new contract.
Residents Laurel Brest, Amy Sunseri, Philip Ketzel, Sheri Eldredge and S. Seth Hill are running for the five seats in the May 16 primary.
Hill said he’s not concerned about the five board members’ departure.
“People put in their time and then let others do it,” he said. “I think it’s a healthy to have different people.”
The father of five, who has two children remaining in the district, said he is running because he believes the next four years will be a “critical term.”
“I think there will be some decisions made that will be important for how the school functions with the end of COVID and the catching up we have to do,” said Hill, an engineer who drives bus for the school district and deliveries mail.
“There will be some academic things we have to address and administrative changes as well,” he added. “I want to have some say in what the school district is doing in the next few years.”
Board members Hammerschmidt, Timothy Redfoot, Kuth and Lance Nimmo are not up for reelection and their terms will expire in 2025.
