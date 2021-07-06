Five items of unfinished business awaiting state lawmakers in fall

Lawmakers left the state Capitol after passing a $40 billion state budget that boosted school spending more than any single year in history but they also left unfinished business.
The General Assembly’s fall session isn’t scheduled to start until late September. While legislative leaders can summon lawmakers to the Capitol sooner, under their announced schedule the Senate’s session resumes Sept. 20 and the House’s session resumes Sept. 27.
Lawmakers extended a variety of regulatory changes that Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration had put in place to respond to the pandemic when they ended Wolf's COVID emergency disaster in June. The extension of those regulation changes are due to expire on Sept. 30, meaning determining which changes ought to be extended further will likely be one of the top priorities of lawmakers at the start of the fall session, said Jason Gottesman, a spokesman for House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre County.
“We will be spending the summer finalizing our review of the nearly 500 regulations suspended or waived during the pandemic and crafting our final legislative response that reflects our priorities for smaller government, economic recovery, and responsible government management,” Gottesman said.
There are plenty of other controversies jockeying for attention, as well.
Here are five issues that will face lawmakers come the fall because they didn’t get addressed in June:
Election reform
The General Assembly passed a wide-ranging bill that would have updated the state’s election law. Gov. Wolf vetoed the bill, House Bill 1300, largely over his objections to a provision that would expand voter ID. “While this bill includes some potential areas of improvement — such as giving counties more time to pre-canvass, increasing poll worker pay, and expanding the use of electronic poll books — the legislation is incurably riddled with unacceptable barriers to voting," Wolf said in his veto message.
Based on Wolf’s veto, the state House will likely look to begin moving Senate Bill 735, which has already passed the state Senate and would seek to have voters statewide decide whether to change the state Constitution to require voter ID. The measure would have to pass both chambers in two legislative sessions before it could go on the ballot in 2023.
Transportation funding
The state budget includes $279 million in additional funding to help PennDOT fix roads and bridges. “We targeted these dollars to put Pennsylvania companies and workers back to rebuilding our transportation system,” said Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Cambria County, said after the budget passed.
But PennDOT has warned the gap between what the department has to spend and what it needs to spend to keep up with needed repairs and construction has been increasing. This comes as vehicles become more fuel-efficient, making the state’s second-highest in the nation gas tax less effective at generating transportation funding.
As one solution, PennDOT announced plans to toll nine interstate bridges to pay for their repairs. Wolf in March signed an executive order establishing a Transportation Revenue Options Commission to come up with other recommendations for how the state can generate funding for road and bridge repairs. That commission — which has been exploring ideas like congestion pricing on toll roads and mileage-based user fees — is scheduled to release its report on Aug. 1.
Radar bill
The state Senate on June 22 voted 49-1 in favor of legislation that would have allowed local police to begin using radar for speed enforcement. The measure didn’t get a vote in the state House before lawmakers adjourned for the summer. “Even though speeding is the leading contributor to fatal crashes and 30% of fatal speeding crashes occur on local roads, Pennsylvania remains the only state to not permit the local use of this safety technology,” said state Sen. Mario Scavello, R-Monroe County, the prime sponsor of the bill. Critics have argued the legislation doesn’t require that local municipalities prove that speed limits are set appropriately. Pennsylvania is the only state in the country that doesn’t let local police officers use radar for speed enforcement. State police are allowed to use radar.
A measure to allow local police to use radar passed the state Senate in 2019, as well, only to die in the House. The legislation is “still being vetted” by House members, Gottesman said.
Cyberschool funding
While the state budget increased funding for public schools — and boosted by $40 million the number of tax credits available for those who donate to scholarship funds to help children pay for private school — the General Assembly declined to act on the controversy over the way the state’s cyber schools are paid. Proponents have argued that if cyber schools’ tuition payments — from the traditional public schools — were more closely aligned to the cyber schools’ costs, it would save school districts about $250 million a year.
A total of 407 of the state’s 500 school districts have passed resolutions urging the General Assembly to tackle the issue.
“I've been banging my head on this thing for 22 years. I testified before the House Education Committee back in 2007. And I could just basically read the same testimony now, except that numbers are bigger, you know,” said Lawrence Feinberg, director of the Keystone Center for Charter Change, an initiative of the Pennsylvania School Board Association.
Feinberg said he sees reason for optimism in the fact that local school leaders across the state are clamoring for action on the issue and legislation, House Bill 272, which would seek to reform cyber school funding, has about 70 cosponsors, about 20 percent of them Republican.
Window for lawsuits by adult survivors of childhood sex abuse
Voters were due to decide on May 18 whether the state should open a window for lawsuits by adult survivors of childhood sex abuse even if the statute of limitations had expired in their cases. However, the Department of State bungled the public notice requirements for the measure so state officials announced in February the measure wouldn’t be on the ballot. Both chambers of the General Assembly have started the process of getting the measure on the ballot — in 2023. An effort to accelerate the timeline has, thus far, not been put up for a vote in the state Senate. House Bill 951 passed the state House by a vote of 149-52 in April. The measure was then approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee but hasn’t been put to a vote before the full Senate.
“We are still evaluating information provided to us from victims organizations and legal experts in determining next steps,” said Erica Clayton Wright, a spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland County. “Let's not forget, we are giving victims a pathway to justice by restarting the constitutional amendment and we have expanded victims' rights by including public institutions, and that deserves review,” she said.
Shaun Dougherty is a priest abuse survivor from Johnstown, who’s been lobbying for the state to immediately open a window for lawsuits. Waiting until 2023 when the state Constitution could be amended by voter referendum would be a delay that could unnecessarily lead to children being victimized by predators.
He pointed to the 2018 arrest of Johnstown pediatrician Johnnie Barto — sentenced to at least 79 years in prison in 2019 for abusing patients — as an example of how opening a window for lawsuits can shed light on predators who have been accused of abuse but never charged.
“We had a longtime pediatrician active in this town until he molested a 12-year-old in 2018, who was brave enough to say something to her mother, and her mother was strong enough to see it through. Now, had we been successful in 2016 in 2017 with House Bill 1947 (the number assigned to the legislation at the time), and one of Barto’s previous victims certainly would have come forward. And if anything, Dr. Barto would have lost his license temporarily. And that 12-year-old little girl in 2018 would have seen a different physician. That's what this window does,” he said.
