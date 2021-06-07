Five injured in two-vehicle crash

Five people were injured in two-vehicle crash Saturday evening in North Beaver Township.
Listed as injured and taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown are 18-year-old Alfred M. Kennedy of New Castle, 26-year-old Alexandra C. Conforti of Ellwood City, 23-year-old Abigail C. Conforti of Ellwood City, and an unnamed female passenger, all of whom were traveling in a 2017 Hyundai Elantra; and Patrick R. Kerr, 59, of New Castle, who was driving a 2007 Ford Econoline van. Kennedy was operating the Elantra.
According to state police, Kennedy was westbound on Vance Road at 6:51 p.m. and failed to stop at a stop sign before entering Route 18, colliding with Kerr's vehicle, which was southbound on Route 18. Kerr's vehicle went through the northbound lane, then left the road and rolled onto its passenger side. Kennedy's vehicle also went through the northbound lane and off the road.
The extent of each victim's injuries is unknown.
Assisting state police at the scene were firefighters from North Beaver Township and Wampum, McGonigle and Noga EMS and Del's Garage, which removed both vehicles.
