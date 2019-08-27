Five people were treated for injuries after two cars collided on Sunday afternoon.
According to Neshannock Township police, Kelly Heeter, 17, of West Pittsburg, southbound on Wilmington Road about 4 p.m. failed to stop for a traffic red light and struck the vehicle of Richard Rowles, 75, of New Castle, eastbound on Maitland Lane.
According to the police report, two people from Heeter’s vehicle and three people from Rowles’ vehicle were transported to UPMC Jameson for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Police said they did not believe any of the injuries were life-threatening. Both vehicles were towed, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.