An effort from some dedicated youth has two-fold dividends. Five local Boy Scouts will reach the top rank in the organization and in doing so, the community will reap some benefits.
It’s a multi-step journey but this is a hard-working group from Troop 743, which is chartered under First Alliance Church. Although the troop has produced several Eagle Scouts in its history — as recently as a few years ago — it is unusual to have several working on this achievement at the same time.
Edward Ditch, Christopher Stone, Julian LaPietra, Christian Golub and Lorenzo Scarnati are all Life Scouts soaring to get to that Eagle Scout height and each is on a different perch in the journey.
Reaching Eagle Scout rank begins when the Scout achieves the Life Rank and everything in between start and finish must be completed before the Scout “ages out” at 18, said Anthony Scarnati, an assistant Scoutmaster of the troop.
“Becoming an Eagle Scout requires that the Scout has attained all the required merit badges and completed an approved Eagle Scout project,” Scarnati said, adding that the project selection and approval process alone can be daunting.
Once the project is completed, the Scout must submit the necessary paperwork and participate in a formal Eagle Board of Review.
TRAIL TIME
Stone, whose father, Scott, is the Scoutmaster, submitted his paperwork to the Moraine Trails Council the last week of July and expects to attain Eagle Scout status in the fall.
Stone completed his Eagle Board of Review and is unofficially an Eagle Scout, but that will become official when recognized by the national council.
A member of the organization for about 10 years, Stone became aware of a portion of the Alpha Pass Trail at McConnells Mill State Park that needed improvements.
“Part of the trail was roughed up and it was a danger,” he said, adding that there was a slip and slide effect because the water runoff was not adequately maintained. His idea for improvements runs hand in hand with what the 17-year-old cyber schooled senior intends to major in at college — mechanical engineering. Planning started in 2020 but the actual work began this spring.
Stone stated what his project idea was, leaders approved it and there was a planning process after the approval. The work was very self guided, Stone said, noting that Scout leaders, two or three knowledgeable trail volunteers and his parents helped. He also had to reach out to sponsors for materials including lumber and gravel.
Sizeable donations were made by John Brown Trucking and Allegheny Mineral Corporation, “and a fundraiser I had raised $500 toward the lumber and rebar.”
The endeavor, officially called the McConnell’s Mill Stone Stairway Project, took about three days including clearing the trail to placing the framework for the gravel to go between the steps.
“This was the solution to the problem, the runoff. It’s not as slippery now after a rainfall with all the limestone and not as much of a slope as it was.”
Stone said he feels a sense of accomplishment about doing the work and “is ecstatic that it’s done.
“It has a big impact on hikers at McConnells Mill.”
NEEDED IMPROVEMENTS
It was a real learning experience rebuilding a playground playset at First Alliance Church, pointed out Ditch. He started the project at age 14 and the 16-year-old home-schooled student said he wanted to do something for the church where the troop has been chartered.
Since kindergarten, Scouting has been a big part of Ditch’s life. He was emphatic about what he wanted done and first made sure that the old unsound playset was torn down. Then, he designed a new one of wood and determined how much mulch was needed. The church funded everything, he explained.
It took a few days during the winter of 2018-19 working with his family along with some troop members to dig holes for the foundation posts and pour concrete around the posts.
“It held up great,” Ditch said of the playset with two slides and three swings.
He has completed all his badges and submitted the paperwork. Ditch, like Stone, also had his Eagle Board of Review completed and is awaiting word from the national council.
And that’s significant to Ditch and the other four.
“To get it is one of the hardest things in Scouting and it’s a big honor,” he said.
At the southern end of the county, La Pietra’s project was making improvements at the Sgt. Allan Bevington Memorial Boat Launch in Wampum.
LaPietra, 17, and a senior at North Catholic in Cranberry Township, still has a few merit badges to complete before paperwork can be submitted regarding Eagle status but that goal should be obtained by the end of the year.
La Pietra had initially been looking at repairing a bridge on the Stavich Bike Trail but was told the undertaking would be too large. Instead, he was directed to the boat launch by an employee at the Lawrence County Government Center.
“I saw that it was in bad shape,” he pointed out, adding that with the help of troop members and his family, all the work was completed. At finish time, the feeling was “incredible. From looking at before and after photos, I could see how professional it looks. and many years from now, I can look back and see that all of my work is still there.”
Like LaPietra, Scarnati is still working on getting a few badges but for his project, he repaired and improved the entrance of the John Thompson Nature Trail behind Neshannock Junior/Senior High School. Trees were overgrown and needed cut back, and he added new mulch and signage and updated some of the distance markers.
The Neshannock High School senior said that because the troop isn’t a large one, it’s easier to give instruction to smaller groups and receive more direct teaching on different Scout skills.
“But on big projects, we help each other out and we have Scouts from other schools so it creates a nice sense of diversity and adds more flavor to the troop,” Scarnati said, “along with making Lawrence County nicer.”
Right now, Golub has completed all his badges and is in the early idea phase of his project in which he hopes to create a veterans memorial at a local park.
PAYOFF OF PERSEVERANCE
Achieving Eagle Scout rank will not necessarily be a closure in this part of his life, Scarnati continued, but an indicator of time well spent with friends and getting to know his community.
“It’s nice to have that distinction and use that to be a good role model and set a good precedent of what Scouts represent.”
The young men noted that they are are all grateful for the adults who oversee troop activities.
“He does a crazy amount of time for our troop,” Stone said of Scott Stone who is assisted by Scarnati, Joe Ditch and Rich Voytko. He added that the troop is always looking for more Scouts. Troop 743 meets at First Alliance Church, 111 Mission Meade Drive) at 6:30 p.m. Monday nights. Get more information at scoutmaster@scouttroop743.com or beascout.org. The troop is also holding its annual recruiting push and will have an open house at 6:30 p.m. Monday at First Alliance Church.
The benefits are many, Scouts and leaders acknowledge.
Scarnati noted that, “You learn basic life skills, basic first aid, CPR, search and rescue and staying safe while hiking but besides outdoorsy things there’s electronic and technology skills.”
Being a Boy Scout has helped build up his confidence, said LaPietra who, in 2019, was appointed senior patrol leader, which is the highest ranking member of the troop.
Scouting provides skills that can be used later in life, he explained.
Stone summed it up succinctly.
“There’s more to being a Boy Scout than learning to tie knots.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.