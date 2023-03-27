When a Boy Scout in a troop achieves the highest youth rank possible of Eagle Scout, it is seen as a proud moment for everyone involved.
Troop 806 in Ellwood City had four scouts named Eagle Scouts in a little more than than a year, with a fifth nearly there.
Hayden Slade and Grady Smith received their Eagle Scout honors in early 2022, with Matthew Gebhardt and Hunter Rock receiving their honors in January.
Meanwhile, Luke Bleakney recently completed his Eagle Scout project and is expected to finish the proper paperwork soon to officially become an Eagle Scout.
“To have five scouts make Eagle Scout in that span of time is pretty cool,” said Doug Smith. “It’s a big accomplishment. We’re very proud of that.”
The elder Smith previously served as the scoutmaster of the Troop, located at First United Methodist Church in Ellwood City.
He now serves as the charter organization representative.
Smith said he was scoutmaster for all five of them as they were growing up, stating it is rewarding to see them work hard and succeed.
Grady Smith’s Eagle Scout project was the renovation of a classroom at Lincoln Junior-Senior High School, which is now used by the school’s Board Game Club.
This included creating shelves for a game library and fixing the bulletin board inside. The club is unique, in that it has a mixture of both general and special education students, according to Smith.
Slade’s project was a bicycle repair station at Moraine State Park, which includes different tools that riders can use to fix their bikes in an emergency.
Gebhardt’s project was landscaping and fencing work for an area on Second Street in Ellwood near where the group All Aboard Ellwood houses its replica caboose.
Rock’s project was building a new pavilion at the host church.
Bleakney’s project restored the bocce court at Robert Rodgers Memorial Park in Ellport.
Smith said the court was in bad shape with overgrown vegetation. Bleakney worked to clear the area, and build a new, bigger court.
When Smith and Slade were awarded their Eagle Scouts at a ceremony in 2022, Ellwood Mayor Anthony Court honored them with proclamations.
Both are the co-founders of the nonprofit organization Games to Give, which collects and donates board games to those in need and soldiers serving overseas.
Both Gebhardt and Rock are both planning their ceremonies.
Smith said the Troop, which has 25-30 members, is a great group that has both great camaraderie with long-time members, and is very welcoming to new members.
The Troop meets on Mondays at the church, and has at least one major outing a month.
Smith said Troop members have no trouble helping each other out on these outings, and helped each other out on the different Eagle Scout projects. He said these experiences allow them to practice all of the skills that they have learned.
“It’s a really great experience for them,” Smith said.
Rock, Smith and Slade are currently seniors at Lincoln High School where Bleakney is a freshman. Gebhardt is a junior at Portersville Christian School.
Smith said some of the members of the Troop have been members for years, with Smith and Bleakney each joining Boy Scouts in fifth grade, after having joined Cub Scouts in the first grade.
The current scoutmaster of the Troop is Tobias Elder.
