(Second in the series.)

Large sums of overtime accumulated by New Castle city police officers over a two-and-a-half year period make city officials wonder how to decrease those costs.

New Castle City police Chief Bobby Salem wonders whether hiring more full-time officers could be the solution.

In the city's 2020 adopted budget, the police department is budgeted to have 37 full-time and nine part-time officers. Currently, there are two part-time officers.

Salem called the force "depleted" as the retention rate for officers hired on a part-time basis is so low.

Part-time officers routinely quit for full-time jobs at other departments after receiving three months of training with a field training officer, Salem said.

Because of this, Salem calls the part-time program faulty and wishes the department could hire between three and four more full-time officers.

On July 23, the department even took to social media to call for those interested to apply to become an officer.

The city's Act 47 recovery team, Salem said, denied the city's request to hire more officers due to increased costs from fringe benefits and pensions.

Every year, the city budgets for police overtime. They budget for the overtime served in the city — which the city pays — as well as overtime served with other agencies. Overtime served with other agencies such as task forces is reimbursed.

Since 2018, there have been five officers who have consistently received more overtime pay — both reimbursed and city — than their colleagues.

In 2018, the five officers received a total of $105,383.65 in overtime pay. The total amount of overtime spent that year totaled $263,531.14. The officers received almost 40 percent of the total overtime spent that year.

In 2019, they received a total of $92,586.78 in overtime pay. The total amount of overtime spent that year totaled $225,140.29. The officers received more than 41 percent of the total overtime spent that year.

Within the first two quarters of 2020, the five officers received a total of $64,169.07 in overtime pay. The total amount of overtime spent in the first six months of this year totaled $110,164.26. The officers received more than 58 percent of the total overtime spent in those six months.

One employee — whose overtime rate is $51.24 per hour — has worked 219 hours of overtime since Jan. 1. Another employee — whose overtime rate is $51.94 per hour — has worked 349 hours of overtime since Jan. 1.

According to documents requested through the Right to Know law, $17,044.23 was spent in the first quarter for overtime served in the city. Through the same RTK request, the city spent $49,423.23 in the second quarter.

New Castle City Council President Tom Smith said he doesn't understand why the second quarter total was so high considering the county was under stay-at-home orders due to COVID-19 for a significant portion of time.

Although during quarter two last year, $57,049.08 was expended, overtime from the first two quarters of 2020 are about 6.5 percent higher than the first two quarters of 2019, or about $6,795.98 higher.

When businesses began to shut down, Mayor Chris Frye said, he opened the city's budget because he knew COVID was going to impact the city's finances.

"Overtime hours was one of many items I looked into and wanted to monitor closely for potential saving," Frye said. "At this time, we have no concerns to report. Officers receive overtime for multiple reasons pertaining to their rank and special assignments. These funds are closely monitored by the chief financial officer, myself and council."

According to Salem, the first quarter of the year typically has the lowest overtime cost, and the second quarter is one of the highest because more officers take days off during this time.

Smith wonders if the high rates lie in lack of staff, an uptick in crime or recent protests.

Marches and rallies began to break out in the city in response to the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd. The events were often escorted by multiple police officers.

During that same time, 19-year-old Amari Wise was reported missing which launched an almost two-week investigation into his whereabouts and ultimately the arrest of Connor and Todd Henry for his alleged murder.

On June 8, a crowd of nearly 300 protesters had gathered in front of a home on Adams Street in relation to Wise's murder, which also required a large amount of officers.

According to numbers last totaled on June 30, only $33,532.54 remains for city-specific overtime for the remainder of the year.

