Five charged in North Hill drug bust

BY NEWS STAFF
Five people were arrested on various drug and firearm possession charges when a search warrant was executed on a North Hill apartment on Friday.
New Castle police and the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Special Investigative Unit searched apartment 2 at 1705 Highland Ave. Upon entrance, one man did attempt to flee, but was caught in a foot chase by a New Castle Police Department officer, police said.
There, detectives found five handguns — including one reported stolen from Meadville — and ammunition, 42.15 grams of suspected heroin, 33.58 grams of suspected marijuana, nine Suboxone strips, four digital weighing scales and $1,718 in cash.
Police charged Jgenus Steele, 20, Maliek McDaniel, 21, Scier Jackson, 24, Jadeya Brothers, 20, all of New Castle, and Israel Cruz, 18, of Kentucky with possession of firearms with an altered serial number, three counts of possession with intent to deliver and one count of receiving stolen property.
Steele, McDaniel and Cruz were also charged with person (felon) not to possess firearms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.