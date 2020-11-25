Five arrested in drug bust

Five men were arrested Wednesday after six law enforcement teams executed sealed search warrants at two addresses in New Castle.
Denzel Dorsey, Davahn Brown, Khamray Bonner, Deshawn Coleman and James Jones were each charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver, three counts of possession and one count of paraphernalia.
Detectives and officers from the District Attorney's Special Investigations Unit, New Castle, Union Township, Neshannock Township, Pulaski Township and New Castle City's CIRT team searched 760 Lathrope St. to find seven adults and three juveniles. All were detained during a search of the residence.
Upon searching, detectives discovered 45 grams of suspected heroin, 113.1 grams of suspected crack, 10.5 grams of suspected cocaine, cutting agents for the production of drug packages, nine cell phones, three digital scales and $2,737 in cash.
A search warrant was also executed at 419 E. Reynolds St. During the execution of the warrant, detectives found a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun, 3.6 grams of suspected heroin, 12 Suboxone strips and two digital scales.
Both houses were suspected of being used to process and distribute narcotics within the city as well as throughout Lawrence County.
The five men are in Lawrence County jail pending arraignment.
