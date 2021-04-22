By Pete Sirianni
New Castle News
The addition of a craft distillery in New Castle’s downtown as well as two more venues to host games of skill received approval at a special planning commission meeting on Wednesday.
New Castle Union Station Craft Distillery, Inc., represented by David Goldberg and Rob Firmi, intend to open a facility inside the old train station — and former Clark’s Studio building — at 334 E. Washington St., which is owned by Disabilities Options Network Services. The building would include space to make vodka, gin and bourbon, as well as a tasting room and storage area. Goldberg said the hope is to do about 60 percent of sales to bars or other businesses that hold liquor licenses, with about 30 percent coming from on-site bottle sales. There will be no bar area in the building.
Planning commission members Jeff Fandozzi, Heather Armstrong and Albert Conti unanimously approved the plan, which now heads to city council for the final OK. Commission members William Morgan and Jonah Salley were absent from the meeting.
Two separate plans involving games of skill were also approved. The first, by Matthew Blakely at 341 E. Washington St. at the former Chica’s Pizza site, was approved for 10 to 12 games. Justin Sheldone and Patsy DeFrank were also unanimously approved for office, personal service, retail business and professional office space along with games of skill at 100 E. Reynolds St. in the Plaza South.
DON Enterprises was approved to combine two lots on East Walnut Street into one, and two lots and an alley into another lot for the purpose of building two new homes on the Lower East Side. The homes will be across the street from a parking lot for the Lawrence County courthouse in what is a wooded area.
Dawnelle and Donnell Washington also were approved for a home-based takeout food business at their home at 319 E. Edgewood Ave. They said they would expect around 20 customers per day and be open weekdays from 2 to 8 p.m. Armstrong voted against this appeal, while Fandoozi and Conti voted for it.
