FROM STAFF REPORTS
Fish fries are a Lenten tradition, and at least three weekly ones are scheduled locally.
The Mahoning Township Fire Department will be serving meals and sandwiches from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays, beginning March 4 and running through April 16. Both dine-in and take-out will be available. The fire station is located at 570 Jackson St. in Edinburg. For information, call (724) 730-5412.
American Legion Post 343 is jumping into the Lenten fish fry waters in 2022. Meals will be available from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. each Friday, March 4-April 15, for dine-in or take-out. A cod fish dinner including choice of side, cole slaw, roll and dessert is $15. A cod fish sandwich with cole slaw is $10. A sides platter of zucchini fries, mac & cheese, green beans, baked potato or french fries, cole slaw is $12. Extra sides with a dinner are $3.50 each. Brownies will cost $1 each, and soft drinks, coffee and bottled water will be available. To phone in an order, call (724) 658-3990 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each Friday. The post is located at 134 N. Jefferson St.
Holy Spirit Parish will kick off the Lenten season with an Ash Wednesday Fish Fry from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 2 at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 1 Lucymont Drive, in Mahoningtown. Walk-ins are welcome, but take-out orders may be placed in advance by calling (724) 652-5538 between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Offerings include baked or fried fish sandwiches, baked fish, fried fish and shrimp dinners, as well as pasta e fagioli for $6 a quart and haluski for $8 a quart.
The fish fries will then continue on Fridays throughout Lent, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 4, 11, 18 and 25, as well as April 1 and 8, at St. Vincent de Paul. These meals will feature the same offerings as the Ash Wednesday event, and take-out orders may be placed by calling the same phone number between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Fridays. There will be no fish fry on Good Friday (April 15). For details, www.hsplc.org.
The parish is also planning a Lenten Lunch from noon to 1 p.m. March 9 at the parish center, 117 N. Beaver St. The guest speaker will be Father Rick Thompson. Thompson is a retired priest of the Diocese of Pittsburgh living at the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel youth ministry retreat center — formerly Girl Scout Camp Elliott — in Volant. The cost is $6 at the door, and exact change will be appreciated. To register by phone, call Cathy Frank at (724) 654-9371, extension 1, or Bonnie Williams at (724) 698-7453, by March 2. See www.hsplc.org for full details.
First United Brethren Church, meanwhile, will host a series of Lenten lunches from March 2 through April 12. The church is located at 1900 Eastbrook Road. Those attending should bring a carry-in dish to share. Beverages and table service will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.