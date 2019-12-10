The Lawrence County Salary Board met Monday morning to discuss positions created and eliminated in the county roster and how they will be addressed heading into 2020.
In the courts, President Judge Dominick Motto, a voting member of the board pertaining to the courts, addressed the elimination of a confidential secretary position and creating a full-time confidential assistant position for the district court administrator.
Motto set for a motion, which was later adopted as a resolution, to set the salary and benefits for the newly created position at $32,2000 plus benefits, retroactive to Jan. 1.
“The essential reason for this action is that the major composition of the position has changed greatly over the last several years,” Motto said. “This is far from being a secretarial position anymore. There have been a number of requirements that have been imposed on us by the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts in terms of record keeping and state-wide computerization of court record. The job is much more involved than it used to be.”
Motto said the “principal reason” is the change of the “nature of the job.”
Also in the courts, Motto set forth a motion for the adjustment of the base rate of the PACES Administration at $41,0000 and adjust the base rate for the locate officer to $37,000. Also included was to adjust the base rate of the revenue administrator to $41,196.36, with no change to the base rate.
Additionally, Motto moved to eliminate the initiation officer and enforcement caseworker positions.
District Attorney Josh Lamancusa, also a voting member of the board, addressed a name change for a position in his office. Lamancusa sought to change the director of criminal investigations division to captain of criminal investigation division.
“This just reflects the contractual change for the recently negotiated contract,” Lamancusa said. “I would just ask that change be made for purposes of being uniform with that contract.”
The change, Commissioner Dan Vogler said, stemmed from the detectives in the District Attorney’s office forming their own union, which is run in affiliation with the Fraternal Order of Police.
In the Register and Recorder office, Janet Kalajainen set forth a motion to create two chief deputy positions and a deputy position in her office.
“They have recently got out of the union so we have to set a base salary for them,” Kalajainen said. “We are setting the base salary as well as education program.”
Kalajainen said once the employees complete the course successfully they would receive an additional $2,000.
The motion, which passed unanimously, created three positions: senior chief deputy, recorder of deeds at a rate of $47,500; chief deputy, register of wills at a rate of $45,000; and deputy, recorder of deeds at a rate of $43,000.
Vogler said, “These positions for many, many years were part of the Laborers’ Local 964 unit — specifically the court-related unit of that labor union. With the last contract, those positions were removed from the union by mutual agreement. These positions are now non-union positions.”
In the Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts office, Jodi Klabon-Esoldo said she is currently reorganizing her office and made a motion to create three positions.
“This is due to when I was appointed as prothonotary for the courts, I was all three,” Klabon-Esoldo said.
“I am reorganizing my office. I have two people that have retired, and I am reorganizing everything.”
Klabon-Esoldo’s motion called for the creation of chief deputy, prothonotary/orphan’s court at a rate of $45,000; deputy prothonotary at a rate of $43,000; deputy, clerk of courts at a rate of $43,000; and a deputy, orphan’s court at a rate of $43,000.
For the county corrections department, two positions were continued as they are grant-funded. The county voted to create an MAT (medication-assisted treatment) counselor and an MAT program specialist, both at a rate of $49,000. In addition, a counselor position was created at a rate of $49,000.
In the commissioners’ office, James Gagliano, the county’s current administrator, is retiring at the end of the year but will be brought back in a part-time fiscal administrator position at a rate of $60 per hour. The fiscal administrator, a full-time position, had a base salary adjusted to $66,000, a position that is already on the books.
