If all goes according to plan, the former FirstMerit Bank building will be demolished by the end of December.
Lawrence County’s Redevelopment Authority contracted Michigan-based Dore & Associates for the demolition of the building located at 25 N. Mill St.
A full planning and preparation meeting was held Tuesday with representatives from the Planning and Development Office, Dore, city public works and code enforcement, the city’s engineering firm RAR Engineering, city Administrator Chris Frye and city fire Chief Mike Kobbe.
Planning and Community Development Director Amy McKinney said the official start date for the work was delayed slightly from Sept. 11 to “mid-September.”
Local Dore project manager Dan Nichols noted work will begin the week of Sept. 18 and possibly on that date.
“It’s a team effort. We’re all working together. We’re excited to see how this all goes,” McKinney said. “We’re hoping things keep running smoothly.”
McKinney said the Dore team will be given 145 working days, not calendar days, to complete the job. They will work 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., but not on weekends or holidays. McKinney said the goal is to have the building down by December and for Dore to return in March or early April to perform topsoil and seed work for the new green space in the building’s footprint.
Nichols and McKinney said the first part of the demolition process is the asbestos abatement and removal. Nichols expects that to take around a month.
During this period, there will be no road closures.
However, once the demolition begins, Dore said they will need to close the two adjacent alleys next to the building, while the city will close the section of North Mill Street near the building, as well as the top floors of the city-owned parking garage on North Mercer Street for safety precautions.
All businesses within the vicinity of the FirstMerit Building and North Mill Street will be notified when the road closure will begin, with McKinney stating they will be allowed to remain open during the demolition period, but their customers will have to park farther away and walk.
Dore will coordinate with city officials, including Frye, Kobbe and police Chief Bobby Salem regarding the road closures and traffic detours, as well as placing the signs for the detours.
Nichols said when it comes to the demolition, his crew of five to six workers will gut the interior of the building floor by floor, and then work to demolish the exterior with excavators. They don’t use cranes or wrecking balls.
McKinney previously stated Dore has done work in the Pittsburgh area before, doesn’t contract out work and specializes in only demolitions and asbestos abatements.
“We take every job seriously,” Nichols said.
The total cost for the FirstMerit project is $644,600, with $624,600 of that amount toward demolition and the rest for engineering.
The cost will be split 50-50 between Lawrence County, through the Redevelopment Authority, and the City of New Castle. Both entities are using American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay for the project.
The former FirstMerit building has been abandoned and vacant for more than seven years.
Developer Thomas Wilson of Pittsburgh-based company 2BOrNot2B purchased the building in 2018, but his plans for the building fell through, leading the building to go through a tax upset sale, and later a free-and-clear sale.
After the building failed to sell, it went into the county repository.
“It’s been a long process. FirstMerit has been talked about for years,” McKinney said. “We’re all on the same page and we’re excited to get this done.”
