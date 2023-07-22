The range of bids for the demolition of the FirstMerit building on North Mill Street in the downtown is between $624,600 and $2.5 million.
Members of the Lawrence County planning staff opened seven bids for the removal of the building in a public session Thursday afternoon. New Castle Administrator Chris Frye, Ron Rizzo of RAR Engineering and Commissioner Brian D. Burick attended.
Dore & Associates of Bay City, Michigan, was the apparent lowest bidder at $624,600.
Other bids received, from lowest to highest, were: Graziani Construction Inc. of New Castle, $823,314; Siegel Excavating of New Castle, $860,000; Sereday Trucking Inc. of New Castle, $1 million; Minnefield Demolition Services of Pittsburgh, $1.2 million; Adamo Demolition of Detroit, $2.1 million; and Myers Demolition and Excavating of Kittanning, $2.5 million
Amy McKinney, county planning and community development director, said personnel in her office will review the bids with RAR Engineering, the city’s consultants, and Frye on Monday, and the bid tabulations will be sent to each of the contractors, the county redevelopment authority board and the commissioners.
Members of the county redevelopment authority will meet at noon Thursday to discuss the bids further and possibly award a contract at that time. After that, there will be a meeting with the contractors to establish a procedure and timeline for the demolition, she said.
McKinney noted that RAR Engineering’s original estimate to raze the building was between $750,000 and $800,000.
The county commissioners last month approved an allocation of $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to the county redevelopment authority to be used to help the city and Ellwood City with redevelopment initiatives that include helping to rid the city of the former bank building at 25 N. Mill St.
The former FirstMerit building has sat empty for seven years after the banking institution closed.
The windows are boarded up and several years ago, some of the floors of the multistory building flooded when the pipes burst. The structure also is full of asbestos. Recently, city police have had to chase people out of the structure, which is deemed unsafe.
Developer Thomas Wilson of the Pittsburgh-based company 2BOrNot2B, had purchased the building in 2018, but his plans for it did not come to fruition, nor did he pay taxes on it, and the building went to a tax upset sale. No one bought the building in that sale, and it then went to the free and clear sale last April with no tax or other encumbrances on it, and again it still did not sell. It has since been moved into the county repository.
McKinney said the redevelopment authority placed a hold on the former bank property in the repository about two months ago, at the recommendation of county Solicitor Jason Medure.
McKinney said that the ARPA funds designated for the authority are restricted and can be used only for projects in the City of New Castle and Ellwood City because of regulations regarding their census figures.
City council in May authorized the city code enforcement director to send an application to the county redevelopment authority to have the building razed.
McKinney said there also have been discussions about using Act 152 funds which are from money from a recording of deeds or mortgages that could be used for demolition anywhere in the county.
The cost is expected to be split between the county redevelopment authority and the city.
McKinney said in its letter to the authority, the city committed to pay for half of the demolition cost.
For the other half, the authority, which runs the countywide demolition program, might also use some of the annual funding it receives from the Pennsylvania Housing Financial Authority.
The city announced plans for a green space in the building’s footprint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.