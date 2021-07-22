FirstEnergy to pay $230M in settlement in Ohio bribery case

FILE - In this 2015 file photo, FirstEnergy Corp. then-President and CEO Charles "Chuck" Jones appears at the company's Akron, Ohio headquarters. Six top executives from the company have been fired, including Jones, since the alleged $60 million bribery case, involving ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and others. Federal authorities say the Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. has agreed to a settlement that calls for the company to fully cooperate and pay a $230 million fine as part of a sweeping bribery scheme. The dismissal of Jones, who initially denied any wrongdoing by the company, appeared to be tied to a $4.3 million payment that FirstEnergy made in January 2019, purportedly to end a longstanding consulting contract with a person soon to be appointed Ohioâs top utility regulator.