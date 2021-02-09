FirstEnergy, the parent company of Penn Power, donated $1 million to the American Heart Association’s Social Impact Fund.
The nationwide fund, created by the Association, provides financial grants and low-interest loans for evidence-based, community-driven entrepreneurial solutions to local health equity challenges including economic empowerment, healthy food access, housing, recidivism, access to quality healthcare, transportation, and educational opportunities.
The $1 million is being distributed to local social entrepreneurs through the creation of multiple funding opportunities over the course of four years. The FirstEnergy Foundation chose Reading as the first community where funds will be distributed.
Entrepreneurs, small businesses and organizations working in under-resourced communities to address the economic and social conditions that can affect a person’s health are eligible to apply and be considered for the program's funding.
