The calendar might say fall, but the weather disagrees.
Lawrence County saw its first significant snowfall early Tuesday morning. A reported 4.5 inches of snow fell in New Castle's downtown, according to data from the National Weather Service.
The New Castle Public Works Department was out making its rounds Tuesday afternoon clearing and treating roads, while PennDOT trucks were seen out on township roads.
"We were ready," Mike Rooney, the city's public works director, said Tuesday afternoon, adding it was hectic. "The trucks were ready. The trucks had salt in them."
Rooney said the department was prepared for the first snow and did the required prep needed to get all the vehicles in order.
"We put the salt spreaders on and put the plows on them," Rooney said. "We make sure everything is ready to go for winter."
Elsewhere in the county, slick roads were reported, keeping emergency personnel busy.
Parts of Lawrence County were under a winter weather advisory until late Tuesday with snow accumulations predicted at three to five inches.
In Mercer County, parts of Interstate 80 was closed due to crashes and pileups, including one which closed all lanes of I-80 near the Route 19/Mercer exit.
The wintry weather is not native to just western Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Roughly 10 inches of snow fell in Buffalo and Detroit, both records for this time of the year, while other parts of the Midwest felt a deep freeze with the mercury in cities like Chicago rising to just seven degrees.
St. Louis, meanwhile, saw a temperature of just 11 degrees, a record low dating back to 1911.
