By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
There will be a new place to worship in New Castle this Sunday.
Victory Family Church, based in Cranberry, will open its doors to the community with its first church services at 9 and 11 a.m. in the New Castle High School auditorium.
Absent are the traditional altar, pipe organ, hymnals, pews, robed minister, icons and the kneeling for the Holy Sacrament.
Instead, the church’s service features modern worship music, accompanied by guitars, drums, passionate vocalists and amplifiers. The daily sermon is delivered via a live stream by pastors from the Cranberry church. The 65-minute-long service closes in prayer. Holy Communion is offered the third full weekend of each month. After each service, a ministry team gathers at the base of the stage to pray for and to talk with church-goers one-on-one.
But many Lawrence County residents already know about the church.
Some have visited the Cranberry worship space, while others have gotten to know pastors, John Owens and his wife, Kara. The Owens family has reached out to the New Castle community during the past year through giving to and helping organizations and people in need. Most recently, they served food at the Feed My Sheep ministry on New Castle’s South Side.
One congregation member who is enthused about the prospect of the local campus is Dianna Duffee of New Castle, who has become one of its volunteers.
“I got interested in October,” Duffee said. “I told my husband, we need to give a blessing back to the community. We felt this would be a perfect place for us to be. We heard about it at the Victory Church in Cranberry. It’s a positive for the community, and it’s a blessing to be able to serve.”
Tammy Miller of Prospect, Butler County, formerly of New Castle, is considered a VIP for the church, welcoming first-time guests and inputting behind-the-scenes data. She has attended the Cranberry church for 14 years, commuting from New Castle to Cranberry on Sundays.
“We’ve been praying for a campus to come to New Castle,” she said. “This is my hometown.”
The church is paying the New Castle Area School District for the use of the auditorium every Sunday through a one-year lease agreement at $1,000 per week, which will go into the district’s budget. The church will use the auditorium and some classrooms for worship services and for student ministry.
The church has been getting people hyped about its arrival with billboards, television commercials and the mailing of 40,000 mailers sent to people within a 15-mile radius of New Castle. Its billboard on Highland Avenues reads, “For God so loved New Castle.”
Owens said he was working at industries in northwestern Ohio as an engineering manager, and he moved his family to the area seven years ago to accept a job near Pittsburgh.
“We were looking for a church, and we stopped at Victory Family Church in Cranberry, and we felt like it was home,” he said.
That church stages a Christmas program that has grown in popularity, attracting 13,000 people. The congregation numbers about 8,000 people, Owens said. Victory Family Church was organized 26 years ago by John and Michelle Nuzzo of Midland, and its first services were inside the movie theaters in Cranberry. Now in its own building, the church on Route 19 has an auditorium that seats 2,400.
After three months at the Cranberry church, Kara Owens became an administrative assistant. The couple have since become passionate about community service and giving back to the communities that the church encompasses.
John had served on teams in leadership, and three years ago, he started helping through a group called “Fishers of Men,” serving food to the homeless in Island Park in Butler.
About a year and a half later, Victory Family Church offered him a position as a “connection” director. Later the church informed them that it was planting the church in New Castle, and asked the husband-and-wife team to become its pastors.
The church had looked at three possible cities, and its pastors spent days driving around and praying, “and they felt like God was leading them to New Castle,” Owens said.
So when the church decided to open a New Castle site, Kara and John were the obvious choices for its pastorship.
“We’re launching as a very large church with 22 areas of ministry,” he said. “It will take 130 volunteers to open the doors in this community.”
The volunteers, who are growing in number, are recognized as “The Dream Team,” Owens said.
John and Kara occupy an office inside the Cray Youth and Family Services building.
They decided on the New Castle High auditorium while they were conducting the search.
“Initially, we were were meeting with the school officials about a way to give back to them,” Owens said. The church has a backpack program through the schools where it fills a list for every grade of items they will need for school work.
“We wanted to do that in New Castle,” he said, and they worked through elementary principal Tabitha Marino. During discussions with administrators, the subject arose about the possibility of using the auditorium for Sunday services.
One of the challenges to bring the church to New Castle was the lack of parking, Owens said, noting that about 1,000 of the active members at Victory in Cranberry are from the New Castle area and would probably find the new church closer to home. The high school lot has plenty of parking, and more is available in parking lots nearby. The Owenses also have considered the possibility of operating a shuttle service for the Sunday devotions.
“We asked if we could rent the school, and it was back and forth and back and forth for a few months,” Owens said.
Victory church started last May doing outreach in the New Castle area, Owens said.
“The Bible tells us the local church is the hope of the world,” he said.
Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said the administration conferred with district solicitor Charles Sapienza before the proposal went to the school board for a vote. The board voted unanimously, 5-0, at its regular meeting Oct. 21 to approve the lease, with four board members absent.
Sapienza said the reason the school can lease to the church is that the agreement is for Sundays only, and there are no school activities going on while there is church.
“Their request for use of a facility is no different than someone requesting to use the field house or another part of the school that we provide,” he said, adding that there will be no interplay between public education and the religious organization.
“As long as there is no interplay or school prayer or the handing out of (religious-based) fliers, separation between church and state remain,” he said.
Since the lease-signing, Victory has donated $20,000 to school programs and has bought fitness equipment for the special needs students at the high school and at The Rack, an after-school fitness center for district athletes and other students.
The church also gave funding for a back-to-school and backpack program.
Owens said that although there are 150 local volunteers right now, he foresees the need for four times that many to carry out the different ministries and outreach beyond the church walls.
“The thing I’m most excited about is being able to help New Castle,” Owens said. “We’re really passionate about how people get connections, because you don’t want to do life alone.”
He suggests that people “come into the church and check it out, and sign up to be a part of everything.”
The goal of the entire program is to make New Castle a more positive place, he said.
“Our goal is to give $1.8 million beyond the church walls,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.