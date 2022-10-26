The General Assembly today unanimously passed legislation including a measure drafted by state Rep. Chris Sainato that would create a tuition and loan assistance program for first responders.
Sainato, who is longtime Democratic chairman of the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, introduced the program, amended into HB 397, to help the state recruit and retain volunteer first responders, whose numbers have been declining.
“A Senate commission report showing that the number of Pennsylvania’s volunteer first responders has declined by nearly 90% — from about 300,000 in the 1970s to as few as 38,000 in 2018 – was a wakeup call that we need commonsense, bipartisan solutions to attract young people back to volunteer public safety jobs,” Sainato said. “Helping pay their tuition at state schools in exchange for service would be an effective recruiting tool that would ensure an ongoing supply of volunteers.”“Passage of this bill is a terrific example of what we can accomplish when we work together, in a bipartisan fashion, to deliver for the first responders who always answer the call for us.”
The program would be established within the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency and would provide tuition or loan assistance equal to $1,000 per academic year for full-time students and $500 per academic year for part-time students. In exchange, applicants would agree to serve as active volunteers for at least one year before enrolling in an education program and for at least five years after completing that program.
Pennsylvania communities that rely on volunteer first responders and have struggled to replenish their ranks as older volunteers depart are looking for incentives to attract new recruits, Sainato said.
