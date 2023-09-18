The fifth annual 9/11 First Responders Remembrance 5K was held Sept. 11 by the Pulaski Township Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary in Pulaski Township Park.
The event is held every year on Sept. 11 to remember and pay tribute to those who were killed during the terrorist attacks, especially the first responders.
The event is organized by Kathleen Perry and her brother Andy DeVite, the latter of whom is a Gulf War veteran.
“These folks that stand in front of you today are cut from the same cloth,” DeVite said before the race. “We’re here to never forget what happened on that dreadful day 22 years ago, but also honor those who continue to give.”
DeVite said since that fateful and tragic day 22 years ago, a total of 331 New York firefighters have died from medical complications associated with that day, which equals the number of first responders who were directly killed by the collapse of the World Trade Center buildings.
The race itself featured about 70 participants, as well as a kids run. Members of the Pulaski, Union and Mahoning fire departments dressed in full fire gear.
