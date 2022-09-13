The only smoke coming from the New Castle Fire Department on Tuesday was from the grilling of hot dogs and hamburgers for hungry police officers, firefighters and ambulance personnel.
First responders from countywide were invited to a picnic lunch in the garage of the fire station as a gesture of kindness from Sam Phillips of Edinburg who tries to do something nice for the emergency units every year.
“It’s just to say ‘thank you’ to them, because they deserve it,” said Phillips. “The idea is to bring everyone together.”
She will forever remember the first responders who turned out to help and who followed through with words of comfort after her 16-year-old daughter, Danielle Kennedy, died Oct. 10, 2015, from injuries she suffered two days earlier in a quadruple fatal accident in Mahoning Township. Some of those responders were at the accident scene.
Tuesday’s luncheon, which featured grilled hot dogs, hamburgers, potato salad, macaroni salad, chips, various desserts and soft drinks, was provided by Phillips as a gesture of her appreciation.
Phillips was assisted in the preparations by her two close friends, Stephanie Caffro and Wendy Foxx.
City fire Chief Mike Kobbe manned the grill and coordinated the invites.
Kobbe said he counted more than 50 police, firefighters, ambulance personnel who stopped by, and special guests included Mayor Chris Frye and city council President MaryAnne Gavrile.
The day was briefly disrupted by a fire call at the state Department of Environmental Protection Agency offices on North Mill Street where a light ballast overheated and filled the building with smoke. Firefighters responded, then went back to the picnic.
“Everyone we invited except the state police showed up,” Kobbe said. “We had a really good turnout. It was a great chance for all of us to sit down and talk. Usually we see each other in passing. Emergency services, in general, is a pretty tight-knit community, but we never get to sit down and talk in a relaxed environment. That was one thing about today, we really got an opportunity to do that.”
Phillips said this was the second picnic she has hosted for first responders. The first one was in 2020. But for about seven years, she and her husband, Dan, also have cooked Christmas Day turkey dinner for all of them, whoever is working on Christmas Day, at the New Castle fire station.
“We invite any law enforcement, EMS and anyone on the road during the holiday to come and eat with us,” Kobbe said.
Phillips, who drives a bus part-time for Allied Community Transportation Service, also is an enthusiastic volunteer each year for Shop With a Cop, a movement coordinated each year by the New Castle police at Walmart to help buy lesser fortunate children Christmas presents with donated funds.
Kobbe commented of Phillips, “Sam pours her heart and soul into this stuff.”
At Christmastime, a lot of businesses donate along with private residents for the dinner on Christmas Day, and her friends make the desserts, he pointed out, and they do a lot of the cooking right in the fire station’s kitchen.
“It’s a pretty nice thing she does.” Kobbe said. “That woman cares more about everybody else than she cares about herself. She’s got a heart the size of Texas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.