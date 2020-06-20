First Presbyterian Church is having some people in this weekend.
At the same time, the downtown house of worship also is taking its ministry to the streets.
The congregation will be back in its sanctuary Sunday morning for its first in-person worship service since the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to close in mid-March.
Today, though, the church’s 16-year-old meal outreach, the Glory Grille, will provide free lunches to the community. Moreover, the church also is donating 500 canned beverages to the Juneteenth celebration scheduled at Riverwalk Park.
And on Thursday, First Presbyterian unveiled a giant banner and matching yard signs that proclaim “Hate Has No Home Here.”
“Now more than ever the church needs to use its platform to speak up and stand up against systemic racism, bigotry and hatred in our country,” said Karlyn Gunther, a member of the church’s worship committee that worked the session to create the signs. “The main focus is that we are one with all of our brothers and sisters in all our actions. We are standing strong with them.”
Located at the intersection of two major traffic arteries in the city, First Presbyterian provided an ideal spot to proclaim to passers-by the congregation’s message of love, Gunther said. The yard signs are an attempt to spread it even further.
“The yard signs are there for folks in the community to come and get one and put in their window of their house, put it in their yard, wherever they would like to put it,” she said. “Our hope would be that all the yard signs will disappear because people want to use them, and then we could order more.”
The church initially ordered 30 signs, Gunther said, but will buy more if need be.
“I hope they all disappear because of people wanting to support the message and be unified with our community,” she said.
As for the church’s donations to the Juneteenth event -- which recalls the abolition of slavery and celebrates African American education and achievement — that can be traced not only to the First Presbyterian’s desire to put words into action, but also to a longtime relationship between Gunther and Khyana Johnson, one of the Juneteenth organizers. The two both went to Union High School and played basketball together there.
“I reached out to her when I saw their post asking if our church could be involved,” Gunther said. “They said one of the needs they still had was for the canned beverages, so we set a goal as a church family to bring in 500 cans.
“(The banner) is making a very visible statement, but obviously our actions have to show that as well.”
IF YOU’RE GOING …
•Juneteenth, featuring food, games, music, speakers and vendors, starts and 2 p.m. today at Riverwalk Park and continues until dark.
•Free lunches at the Glory Grille will be distributed from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The lunches continue to be take-out only because of COVID-19 safety guidelines.
•First Presbyterian’s first in-person service since March will start at 10 a.m. Sunday. CDC guidelines will be in place, but the service will continue to be live streamed for those more comfortable viewing it from home.
