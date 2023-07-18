First lady touts infrastructure at new airport terminal

While traveling is a bit easier for White House officials through the use of a government jetliner, air travel out of the Pittsburgh International Airport will soon be quicker.
That’s the hope, at least, with a new $1.4-billion terminal construction project underway at the airport that local officials say will create 5,000 jobs, bring in $2.5 billion in economic activity and ultimately reduce wait times in the expanded area. First lady Dr. Jill Biden was in western Pennsylvania on Tuesday to tout her husband’s economic policy and keep what she said was a promise Joe Biden made two years ago in the Steel City to make the largest nationwide infrastructure investment since the interstate highway system’s creation.
“That union workers would be at the heart of this effort,” said the first lady. “That he would revitalize roads, bridges, schools, and yes, this very airport. And he’s kept that promise.”
Biden, joined by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su, highlighted investments being made through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, including the expansion of the region’s largest airport.
Pittsburgh in May was selected by the White House as one of five cities in its Biden Workforce Hub initiative that focuses on municipalities that received significant federal and private investments.
To continue Pittsburgh’s progress, she said employers need more skilled workers — which means working with colleges, unions and partnerships to create apprenticeships, pre-apprenticeships and good job opportunities.
“A job is about more than a paycheck,” Biden said Tuesday in a construction site in front of the new terminal. “It’s a path — a way to build the lives we want. Everyone, no matter where they live, deserves the chance to do just that.”
Joe Biden has been to Pittsburgh multiple times since taking office, including in October when the fallen Fern Hollow Bridge was reopened — a project fast-tracked due to his infrastructure policies.
Locally, Lawrence County’s proximity to the airport — and soon-to-be expanded offerings — is a good thing.
“We’re close enough where you could work in Pittsburgh or work at the airport and live in Lawrence County and be back and forth within the hour,” said Janet Falotico, executive director of Visit Lawrence County. “Our housing is affordable. We have some really nice properties and potential for people. I think you can get more bang for your buck being in Lawrence County.”
She said visitors often traveling into Pittsburgh find their way to Lawrence County and New Castle. It’s bled into the agency’s marketing plan to help bring international travelers the some-60-minute drive north to the county where people can find various varieties of ethnic food and off-beat aspects, like Amish tours.
The National Senior Games wrapped up this week in host city Pittsburgh, but the 20K and 40K cycling events were held in Plain Grove Township. Those races brought in hundreds of competitors and spectators, Falotico said, which meant money spent in Lawrence County through hospitality and dining.
“I know it’s hard for people to understand tourism is the second-largest industry,” Falotico said, “but there’s so much good here and we just have to be champions and find that good and make sure we allow people to understand the beauty of what we have.”
Access to Interstate 376 easily connects New Castle with the airport.
“We’re that close that we’re considered the countryside of Pittsburgh,” Falotico said.
