First Beautification Award given out in Ellwood City Jun 5, 2020 Jun 5, 2020 Updated 42 min ago Ellwood City Mayor Anthony J. Court, right, presented the first 2020 Beautification Award to Emrika Coccia of Division Avenue. She was presented with a yard sign and a dinner certificate. Five more awards will be presented this summer.
