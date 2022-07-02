The “Fireworks Capital of America” will earn its name over the next several weeks.
A number of local events will feature fireworks displays, and each show is packed with spectators, streets lined with parked cars, lawn chairs set up in yards and families lounging on blankets.
Everyone’s attention is turned to the night sky, waiting to see bursts of color illuminate the darkness.
Upcoming events are:
•Saturday through Monday, Ellwood City Festival — Fireworks 10 p.m. Sunday, Ewing Park, Ellwood City.
•Sunday, Independence Day at Brittain Lake — Fireworks at 9:15 p.m., Brittain Lake, Westminster College, 319 S. Market St., New Wilmington.
•Monday, Pearson Park Independence Day Celebration — Fireworks at 10 p.m., Pearson Park, 179 Pearson Park Drive.
•July 16, Enon Valley Community Day — Fireworks at 10 p.m., Enon Valley.
•July 23-24, Summer Throw Down at Mines & Meadows — Fireworks at 10:05 p.m. July 2, Mines & Meadows, 1307 Old Route 18, Wampum.
•July 30, Fireworks Festival and Freedom Fair — Fireworks at 10 p.m., downtown New Castle.
•Aug. 3-7, Western PA Balloon Quest — Fireworks at 10 p.m. Aug. 6, Scotland Meadows Park, 1910 Municipal Drive.
•Aug. 4-7, Wampum’s 225th Anniversary Celebration — Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Aug. 6, Wampum Community Park, Wampum.
For more on each event or other events visit www.VisitLawrenceCounty.com.
