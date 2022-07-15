The Freedom Fair and Fireworks Festival scheduled for July 30 is in need of more sponsors.
The event was put on hold the last two years due to pandemic restrictions and precaution. This year’s event is sponsored by DON.
The all-day festival celebrates diversity, inclusion and freedom. It will feature live music, food vendors, children’s activities, fireworks and more. Since the onset of COVID-19, there has been a significant decrease in sponsors and additional sponsors are needed to make this a successful event. Residents, businesses or organizations interested in donating to the Freedom Fair and Fireworks Festival are asked to contact Shelley Vendemia for more information at (724) 652-5144 ext. 181 or by cell at (724) 510-8038.
