There was food, games, music from The Dorals and even a giant inflatable unicorn dotting New Castle's downtown on Saturday.
And, of course, fireworks.
Thousands flocked to downtown — with about 10,000 watching the fireworks show, according to a New Castle police department count — for the all-day Freedom Fair and Fireworks Festival. The festival was sponsored by Disabilities Options Network, which took over the event in 2017 and was the first held since 2019 due to the pandemic.
Shelley Vendemia, a DON event coordinator, said she received positive feedback from people and vendors, which made the work worth it.
"This event is not an easy event," Vendemia said. "It is very hard. I could not have done this without the team I had."
Vendemia said about 60 volunteers helped with the event, which included DON workers and other community members and city workers. Police officers patrolled downtown — and even danced a little to DJ Dan Mozzocio, who volunteered several hours of his time. Those emotions, she said, made the work worth it.
In total, there were 14 food vendors and around 15 other vendors ranging from political parties, community organizations and information booths. The fireworks, provided by Starfire Corporation of Cambria County, brought hundreds to downtown and various other vantage points for the show. Music was performed from the Riverwalk Park stage all day, while there were also fashion shows and cheerleader performances.
This year's event coincided with Wednesday's 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act being signed into law with festival themes including inclusiveness, diversity and disability.
Moving forward, the festival will be set to go off in concert with the ADA law anniversary.
"It's going to be the last Saturday of July from now on," DON community resource administrator Anita McKeever said. "We're thinking of making it a two-day and two-night event."
Plans are already underway for next year.
"We were pleased with the way it turned out and we're ready to start planning for next year," McKeever said.
