Fireworks display to light up downtown

By Maria Basileo
New Castle News
In a time when keeping away from others is advised, one thing — fireworks — will bring New Castle residents back together this holiday season.
Light Up the Night will be held at 7 p.m. on Dec.12 downtown as a drive-in style viewing of a fireworks display put on by Pyrotecnico. The fireworks will be shot from near the West Washington Street bridge offering views of the show from downtown, the West Side and along the Columbus Inner Belt.
"We're coming together, without physically being together, and offering some unique holiday experiences to top off a very unique year," said Angie Urban, executive director of New Visions for Lawrence County.
The community is invited to watch safely from their cars as they relax in the holiday spirit with hot chocolate and holiday music.
Since the plug on the Cascade of Lights drive-thru display at Cascade Park was pulled due to rising costs, New Visions reached out to New Castle and Pyrotecnico to offer a “cascade of fireworks” instead.
Although much of the holiday season will be celebrated differently this year, New Visions partnered with local institutions to provide safe and socially distant opportunities for the community to carry on some of its favorite traditions.
"We realize this has been a challenging year for all of us, and we are doubly grateful for all those who can help continue to spread joy, despite it all," Urban said.
New Visions is seeking sponsors for the show with tax-deductible donations. Those who are interested can mail donations to P.O. Box 5095, New Castle, PA 16105.
Due to COVID-19, the long-standing Christmas parade down East Washington Street was canceled. Instead, New Visions and Arts & Education at the Hoyt co-hosted the Hometown Holly Days' Shoebox Parade on Nov. 21 where community businesses and groups created their own miniature floats and the procession was taped and then premiered on Facebook. The virtual parade has garnered more than 11,000 viewers.
A tree lighting ceremony with Mayor Chris Frye in Kennedy Square last week also offered another opportunity for virtual participation in holiday events.
