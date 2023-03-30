Firefighters not only fight fires, they know how cook.
The heat was on Saturday when three New Castle firemen put on their aprons and stepped up to the griddles, teaming up for a “Chopped” competition against two local restaurateurs and a student as part of the entertainment at the Empty Bowls cooking competition in the New Castle High School cafeteria.
More than 200 people bought tickets for the 10th annual Empty Bowls event, which for patrons included 20 different kinds of all the soup you could eat, all donated by local restaurants.
None of the bowls stayed full very long.
The event generated about $7,000, including ticket sales, basket raffles and a 50-50 drawing. The proceeds go to Lawrence County Children’s Summer Food Program, which runs from the week after school is out in June through late August.
Each attendee received a ceramic bowl to take home, and music for the event was provided by acoustic soloist Steve “HoneyBoy” Vuich of Farrell in one room, and a deejay in the other room.
Local candidates for various public offices manned the kitchen, serving the piping hot soup to hungry attendees.
Local restaurants and businesses providing food for the event were Mary’s Restaurant, Bob Evans and Mom’s, all of which provided bread or pepperoni rolls; and soups were from the Iron Bridge Inn in Mercer, Hickory Bar and Grille in Hermitage, the Log Cabin Inn in Zelienople, Applebee’s, The Confluence, Edwards Restaurant, Riardo’s, Hazel’s, Hugger Mugger, Pagley’s, Ryder’s Restaurant in New Wilmington, Cedars, Medure’s, DiSilvio’s, Pizza Man’s Pizza, Parkstown Restaurant, Gallo’s Italian Village and Jeremy Bergman, director of the New Castle Area School District’s food service, who made two kinds of soup and helped coordinate the event.
Baked goods were donated from local churches and businesses.
A committee of about 15 to 20 people planned the 10th annual event. This was the fifth year for the “Chopped’ team competition, which was organized by Bergman, who also was one of four judges.
Each of the two teams competing was given the same box of ingredients to try to come up with unique dishes that were better than their opposing team.
The firefighters came in second in the competition, behind the Empty Bowls Community Team. But the judges agreed there were good things about their creations that could have tipped the scales either way.
“There was really no loser, because both of them were unbelievable, said school district business manager Joe Ambrosini, who also was one of the judges. It was a good hour of competition and fun, and Jeremy did their countdown.”
Bergman said he hopes that the fire department will return next year to face off against the New Castle Police Department.
