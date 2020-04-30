The New Castle Fire Department added a new species to its list of successful rescues Wednesday afternoon.
A flock of nine mallard ducklings were delivered safely to their mother and father after a fireman rescued them from a storm sewer on the Columbus Innerbelt.
The New Castle Fire Department was called around 1:30 p.m. about the ducks, that somehow had fallen into the drain on the road front of the former Chamber of Commerce building, and became trapped.
Fireman Ryan Guarnieri put the birds into a box, then carried the box over to the top of an embankment that led down to the Shenango River, then released them onto safe ground.
As they waddled their way in a close group down the hillside toward the stream, an adult female flew toward them quacking loudly, and close behind her was a quacking male mallard.
As the ducklings arrived at the river, the lucky ducklings were reunited with their parents.
City fire chief Mike Kobbe said he doesn’t know who spotted the small birds inside the drain.
He said the department received a rescue call about them, but no other details were available.
