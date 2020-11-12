Fireman rescues girl through collaboration

David Thompson said he applied the knowledge he gained in water rescue training this summer when he saved a 15-year-old teen from drowning in the Shenango River.
It was the heroic attempts of Thompson, a New Castle firefighter for seven years, and several other key city firefighters and police that rescued the teen just after 5 p.m. Friday when she jumped from the Mahoning Avenue Viaduct into the chilly, swift-flowing current of the Shenango River below.
Thompson pulled her to safety. The others had joined in to help in the rescue.
New Castle Police Cpl. Fred Buswell was first in the water to grab the girl, but because the swift flowing water and the inability of the girl to move her legs, they became separated by the current. As the current carried her downstream, Thompson and other firefighters were waiting on the banks near Mahoningtown to spot and grab her.
"I got my hands on her, but she apparently had hypothermia at that point," Buswell said. "I couldn't keep a grip on her. I told her to lift her legs and she said, 'I'm numb.' I couldn't keep a grip."
He said he had trouble standing up in the current. Buswell gave his account in a police report, noting that a fireman tried to throw a rope to the teen, but she didn't grab it. As she neared the bridge of the Interstate 376 overpass, he entered a shallow area of the water where he grabbed her, but was unable to pull her out of the water because the current was strong and it carried her away, the report said.
"It was very strong," he said. It pushed him against some bigger rocks and knocked him over, and his legs got banged up and bruised. He was relieved when the firemen downstream caught the girl and took her safely to shore, he said.
Initially, the call came in from a passerby who reported that the teen was on the bridge, ready to jump. Emergency units arrived within minutes, but she was already in the water and it was just getting dark outside.
Thompson was driving an engine truck back from another call with firefighter Christian Marburger as his passenger when he was told to head to the Cherry Street Bridge in Mahoningtown.
"The New Castle police were there when we arrived," he said. They got their personal flotation devices, ropes and rope bags from the truck and went into the water from both sides, Thompson said. While communicating with other emergency responders, they made their way upstream in water that ranged from two to five feet deep.
"The New Castle police officer (Buswell) was under the bypass and we were between there and Cherry Street," Thompson said.
"She was coming downstream," he said, and he swam upstream to her at an angle against the current. He estimated she was 60 to 70 yards away. He was in knee-high water and "she floated into me," he said, and he grabbed onto her. "It was a pretty swift current."
The teen was alert and talking when he got her out of the water. Firefighter Rich "R.J." Johnson grabbed her under her arms, and Thompson held her legs and they put her in a Stokes basket, then several men carried it up the hill through thick brush to an ambulance. Firefighter Joe Bongivengo twisted his back in the effort and Johnson injured his leg. They both sought hospital treatment.
"It was very cold," Thompson said, and the girl was suffering from hypothermia. He said she was in danger of drowning, because she was in the 48-to-50-degree water for 41 minutes.
"That's significant," he said.
Thompson himself wore only a t-shirt and jeans and his personal flotation vest, but he wasn't fazed by the cold water.
"You just do what you're trained to do," he said. "I owe a lot to the class we took, and the guys we work with are all very diligent about everything. They just are a very supportive group."
Thompson and several other firefighters in August had completed a water rescue class at McConnell's Mill State Park that was taught by assistant city fire chief Craig Wethli and Jake Hoovler. He noted that the water in the Slippery Rock Creek was not as swift as the river current Friday night.
"It was a very good class," Thompson said. "I learned numerous things that I used Friday night," including communication with other responders and how to use rope bags that are thrown out for the victim to grab. Thompson had a rope bag with him, but he didn't use it because the girl was too far away.
He also learned how to swim in the current, judge the current, understand his surroundings and swim violently, "because you're going against nature," he said.
The New Castle police were uphill on the bridge with their tower lights on during Friday's rescue, he said. "It was just past dark, but it was really dark in that little valley."
The girl was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment.
"They took a bad situation and made the best of it," city fire chief Mike Kobbe said about the rescue.
"I'm very proud of the police department and the fire department," he said. "This entire group has been in training, and water rescue is the catch point this year. A lot of our guys have been water rescue tech and scuba diving certified."
It's important for the fire department to be trained in that area, as the Shenango and Mahoning rivers and the Neshannock Creek, all significant waterways, flow through downtown New Castle, he said.
"This isn't something we do all that often, but Dave (Thompson) has trained hard this year," Kobbe continued. "His training came into play. Our main concern was for the well-being of the lady and that she gets the care that she needs."
Thompson added, "It's my hope that she can do something great with the second chance she was given. That's all I want to see happen."
