Hungry people who want to support a good cause will be able to purchase Firehouse Subs from a food truck Friday at the Mahoning Township Municipal Building on Route 224.
The sale will benefit the Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department.
Sandwiches and other items will be sold from noon to 5 p.m. Various subs and sandwiches will be available, as well as a child’s sandwich menu and beverages and brownies.
