New Castle firefighters returned to the site of a former downtown motel Sunday morning after initially being called out to battle flames there Saturday night.
The department responded Saturday to the former Days Inn adjacent to the Neshannock Creek off East and North Streets to find flames and smoke showing from the first and second floors, and extending to the attic void space.
While firefighters were battling the flames, the second floor became structurally unstable and eventually collapsed.
The Union Township Fire Department and Shenango Area Fire District assisted at the scene.
Shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday, the vacant structure rekindled, and firefighters responded again to flames that appeared to engulf the interior of the building.
The long-vacant structure had been the focus of a plan to create a charter school about 10 years ago, but the idea never came to fruition.
