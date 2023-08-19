Receiving a $2,500 scholarship from a local firefighters’ union turned into relief for Gavin Petrone.
A 2023 New Castle High School graduate, Petrone said the scholarship combined with grants and other scholarships gave him enough to cover the cost of his freshman year at Point Park University in Pittsburgh, where he will study digital journalism.
“That was the last thing I needed to finish paying off my tuition,” said the 18-year-old son of Danielle and Michael Petrone.
The International Association of Fire Fighters, Local 160, which represents firefighters in the city, awarded a second $2,500 scholarship to Neena Flora, another recent Ne-Ca-Hi graduate. Flora, 18, will study sports management at Robert Morris University.
“(Receiving the) fire scholarship gives me more confidence about going to college,” said the daughter of Jody Flora and Sammy Flora.
Neena Flora received five additional scholarships.
Local 160 funds the scholarships by hosting golf outings, said union president Marco Bulisco. Held on Aug. 12 at Sylvan Heights Golf Course, the fourth annual outing raised about $10,000, Bulisco said.
“We had well over 100 golfers and received donations from businesses,” he said.
Golfers paid $80 and participated on four-member teams.
Sponsors included Edwards Restaurant & Lounge, Sons of Italy Lodge No. 1171, Lawrence County Building Trades, Stowe Construction and DALRT.
The latter is a Dunkin’ franchisee.
Any high school senior who lives in the city can apply for the scholarships, whether they are going to college or a trade school. Applicants must write an essay.
This year’s essay focused on why or why not are labor unions important in today’s society.
The scholarship is sent to the institution for tuition, room and board and other expenses.
