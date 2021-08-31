There were multiple lessons to be learned when the Pennsylvania State Fire Academy brought its flashover simulator to Shenango Township on Saturday.
The biggest one: Don’t die.
“It’s not a survivable condition,” said New Castle firefighter Marco Bulisco, describing the situation being re-created inside the academy’s two-level, boxcar-sized trailer.
“What’s important for us as firefighters at the onset is to recognize the conditions that are going to take place to get here, and not put ourselves in this scenario. They’re using and teaching us different tactics in order for that not to happen.”
A flashover, according to the U.S. Fire Administration, is “a thermally-driven event during which every combustible surface exposed to thermal radiation (the energy of the fire being radiated back to the contents of the room) … rapidly and simultaneously ignites.”
The heat produced by a flashover is not survivable for more than a few seconds, even for a firefighter in full protective gear and a self-contained breathing apparatus.
“What they’re simulating,” Bulisco explained, “is a compartmentalized fire, which for us would be like a bedroom or a fire where it’s not well ventilated. Then what they’re doing is re-introducing oxygen, which is what we’d be doing if we opened a door or popped a window.
“That’s what’s going to be fuel for the fire. So it’s being sucked into where the fire is in the top compartment (of the simulator). Now you’re seeing the overpressurization; this is the flashover point.”
Twenty-eight firefighters from three departments — Shenango Area, New Castle and New Wilmington — participated in Saturday’s training, which began with three hours of classroom instruction prior to a practicum in the simulator. Another 28 reported on Sunday.
The simulator creates the fire in the front, upper lever of the trailer, while firefighters are positioned in the lower, observation level at the rear.
While the state fire academy provided the simulator, the Shenango Area Fire District supplied the fuel, which included old wooden pallets and sheets of oriented strand board (OSB), an engineered, particle board-like material that in recent years has surpassed plywood as contractors’ go-to structural panel.
“Flashovers are occurring more and more because of building construction and really, the contents of what we put in the building,” explained Kurt Christofel, one of four instructors provided by the fire academy. “If you think about your grandmother’s couch, it was probably green and your hair would get caught in it. So that was wool and wood.
“The couch that you lay on today is made of polypropylene, polyethylene and plastics. Plastics — all that is, is solidified gasoline and solidified oil. So the fires over the past 50, 60 years have changed dramatically.”
Shenango Area Fire District Chief Dave Rishel said that it can be difficult to arrange training in the simulator, and that he believes this was its first time in Lawrence County. Christofel confirmed that although the pandemic impacted the schedule, the simulator normally is in use almost every weekend somewhere in Pennsylvania.
“The environment that we create in there, which is one by the oriented strand board, very much mimics what they would see at a fire in New Castle tonight,” Christofel said. “We are trying to give the firefighters the visual clues that they may not get anywhere else, so that they can tell something bad is going to happen — recognition of changing conditions.
“Every firefighter in the commonwealth should have the opportunity to go through this.”
According to Bulisco, instructors said that three quarts of water — three short bursts from a hose line — can delay a potential flashover long enough for firefighters to make what could be a life-or-death decision.
“It will actually cool that off and draw that fire back so that we can advance, or bail ourselves out,” he said. “But the survivability for us in an environment like this is five seconds in full turnout gear. We have the ability to move 2 ½ feet per second in full turnout gear and SCBA. So we can only be five feet away.
“That’s two seconds to get out the door, so that short little burst of the nozzle actually buys us enough time to evacuate, or to make a decision to push in and put it out.”
The bottom line, he added, is that “This is not a scenario that we want to be in. This training is going to ensure that we don’t put ourselves in it.”
