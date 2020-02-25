Lawrence County’s firefighters were busy Sunday and Monday, battling two house fires and a blaze that destroyed a tractor-trailer.
The two house fires, in North Beaver Township on Monday and in the city of New Castle on Sunday, have left two women temporarily homeless.
Fire broke out on a tractor-trailer on Route 168 in Hickory Township late Monday morning.
A North Beaver Township woman lost her mobile home early Monday when a fire ignited in her clothes dryer.
North Beaver Township volunteer firefighters were called to 433 Stateline Road around 8:30 a.m. to find flames coming from the home. The sole occupant, Pati Dapolito, 67, was out of the house when the units arrived, Fire Captain Jason Daughtry said. She was not injured.
“It was pretty much a total loss,” Daughtry said, adding that a couple of the rooms had salvageable items.
The state police fire marshal is investigating the blaze.
Volunteer fire departments from Enon Valley and Bessemer boroughs, Mahoning Township and Springfield and Poland townships in Ohio provided mutual aid.
A New Castle woman was displaced from her apartment Sunday afternoon when fire broke out in her bedroom.
The New Castle Fire Department was summoned to the duplex at 1603 Huron Ave. on the city’s East Side at 12:43 p.m., and arrived to find flames and smoke coming out of the back door of the house.
Assistant Fire Chief Tom Bulisco said the damage was contained to the bedroom and upstairs hallway. About 14 firemen responded and were at the scene for just over an hour.
Charmayne Bradley, the resident, told fire officials that she was coming back from the store when she discovered the fire. Her dog, Shadow, was tied outside and her cat also was outside. No injuries were reported.
Fire Chief Mike Kobbe said the apartment is uninhabitable. A family of three who live in a front apartment were not displaced. The Red Cross was called and is providing Bradley with temporary lodging, he said.
Bulisco said the smoke alarms in the house had activated. He said the blaze was ruled accidental and was contained to the bedroom.
Bradley told fire officials she had been smoking before she left the house. Kobbe said it’s likely the blaze was caused by an errant cigarette that had been discarded.
The tractor-trailer burned just before noon Monday in the village of Eastbrook in Hickory Township.
The owner of Haulin’ Jack Shipping Services Inc. was working on another truck when the semi, which had been idling for 20 or 30 minutes, ignited.
The owner tried to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher, but the truck became fully engulfed, said David White, captain of the Hickory Township Volunteer Fire Department. The truck owner was able to move another semi parked next to the one on fire out of the way, he said.
Fire department crews from Scott Township and Volant assisted Hickory firefighters with the call and stayed on scene for about a half hour. There will be no investigation into the matter.
