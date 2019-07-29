PENN HILLS, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in western Pennsylvania say a large fire at a shopping center near Pittsburgh destroyed several businesses and injured a number of firefighters.
The blaze at Churchill Center in Penn Hills was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The Penn Hills office of DON Services was one of the businesses destroyed by the fire.
Fire Marshal Chuck Miller said four firefighters were hurt when an explosion occurred and a fifth was taken to a hospital for severe heat exhaustion. A dozen other firefighters were treated at the scene for heat-related conditions.
No life-threatening injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $1.2 million to $1.5 million.
Peoples Natural Gas community affairs director Barry Kukovich said an investigation into "if and how natural gas was related is ongoing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.