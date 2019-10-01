A vacant house that caught fire three times over the weekend and ultimately burned to the ground had been posted as condemned last week, according to Union Township's fire chief.
The Union Township Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fires inside the two-story house located at 1306 W. Washington St. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and the final time, Monday morning, the two-story structure was engulfed in flames when they arrived.
Fire chief Patrick Donofrio said that someone had been working inside the structure lately. The house was owned Robert M. Jr. and Jennifer L. Williams of that address, according to Lawrence County assessment office records.
Donofrio said the township's code enforcement department had condemned the house, deeming it unfit for habitation, and a sign had been posted on the door. He said he had been told the house was vacant for about three years.
Union Township police chief Mark Julian said Monday the cause of all three fires is suspicious. The police are following up leads and interviewing possible witnesses, he said.
The first call to the fire department was Saturday, around 9:30 p.m., Donofrio said. At that time, a small fire was burning in the first-floor living room and the firefighters contained it from spreading, and it caused minimal damage, he said. The firefighters were on scene for nearly two hours, and Mahoning Township and Bessemer Borough's volunteer departments provided mutual aid.
The fire departments were called back to the house around 9:10 p.m. Sunday, where another fire had started in a first-floor hallway and spread to two rooms on the second floor, Donofrio said. The Mahoning and North Beaver township volunteer fire departments provided mutual aid.
Donofrio said that when the first fire broke out Saturday night, the house had been locked up. The front door was compromised on Sunday after the fire department had entered it Saturday night, so that door was not locked.
The fire department was summoned there again around 5:21 a.m. Monday, and the house was fully involved in flames, Donofrio said. North Beaver and Mahoning Township fire departments and the New Castle Fire Department provided mutual aid.
Donofrio said the state police fire marshal also was called to investigate.
Attempts to contact the township code enforcement officer, Rob Eckert, were unsuccessful yesterday, about why the house had been condemned.
