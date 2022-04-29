The third annual Hook and Ladder Golf Scramble benefiting the New Castle Firefighters Scholarship Fund will be held Aug. 6 at Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
The fund pays for two $2,500 scholarships for students who live in the city.
The scholarships can be used for tuition and/or room and board for students pursuing a college, university or other means of education including trade schools and job-specific programs.
The goal of the New Castle Firefighters Scholarship Fund is to assist local students as they prepare for their future careers. The goal of the golf scramble is to obtain more sponsorships in order to give away more money and establish the fund so that it exists for years to come.
Students can apply for the scholarship via an online link and the winners will be presented at this year’s outing. The review period will begin on May 1.
“We’re excited to be able to give something back to the community and we’re hopeful that the New Castle Firefighters Scholarship will be impactful for local students for years to come,” city fireman and IAFF Local 160 president Marco Bulisco said.
The golf scramble registration will begin at 8 a.m. Aug. 6. The cost is $80 per golfer, which includes breakfast, lunch, beverages, prizes for the winning teams, door prizes, gifts and golf. The format is a four-man team scramble. The outing generates proceeds through hole sponsorships and golfers attending.
Last year, roughly 140 golfers participated in the outing with corporate sponsors Noga Ambulance Service and the American Legion Post 315. Contact Ryan Guarnieri, secretary for the IAFF Local 160, to reserve a team or to sponsor at (724) 977-4207.
