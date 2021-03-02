Members of a New Wilmington Borough family were displaced from their home Monday after fire broke out in their basement.
Cory Eckels, New Wilmington Borough fire chief, said the local fire departments received the call around 7:15 p.m. for a fire at 244 Beechwood Road. The house is owned by Joe Ondako, who lives there with his family. Volunteer fire departments of New Wilmington Borough, Pulaski and Neshannock townships Shenango and and East End in Mercer County.
He said those departments are called out as a standard whenever a structure fire is reported.
Neighbors of the area said smoke and flames were seen coming from the house.
Eckels said the fire was confined to one area of the basement in the laundry area but the main floor and basement had smoke and water damage. He said that because many doors to that area of the house were closed, it confined the fire and prevent it from spreading.
The cause of the blaze is being investigated by a state police fire marshal. The family sought lodging with family or friends and the American Red Cross was not needed, Eckels said.
No injuries were reported.
