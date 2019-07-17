A fire of unknown origin struck a South Side steel company late Tuesday afternoon.
Seventeen New Castle firefighters and Chief David Joseph responded as part of a general fire alarm at 5:47 p.m. to the ELLWOOD production facility at 700 Moravia St.
A gas explosion was originally reported at Door 70, according to a fire department official. Upon arrival, a high pressure air line appeared to be responsible. But no cause has been pinpointed.
“I didn’t see anything on the ground when I arrived,” the firefighter said.
The fire and smoke on the ground level were knocked down. Power and gas to the facility were shut down. Firefighters then turned to attention to the roof line.
The fire was not deemed suspicious. No injuries were reported. Production at the site did not appear to be affected.
Three pumper trucks, one tower truck, a brush truck and two pickups were in service. Noga Ambulance and Lawrence County’s 911 onsite service were at the scene.
