New Castle firefighters Tuesday morning were on the scene of a fire that gutted Buzz & Rich's Tavern on the city's South Side.
The fire broke out around 9:15 in a back second-floor apartment of the building at 1701 Hamilton St., and spread throughout the upstairs, according to owner Mark Panella. A man who was in an adjacent apartment upstairs was alerted and got out of the building unharmed.
Panella said he was working downstairs when a delivery man noticed smoke coming out of the second-floor window.
No injuries were reported. More information will be available later on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.