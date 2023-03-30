An older woman and her caregiver narrowly escaped a house that went up in flames around noon Thursday on New Castle's East Side.
The family's gray and white pit bull frantically bolted out of the burning home at 1230 Randolph St. and ran away. The woman's daughter, other family members and friends were desperately searching for it while New Castle firefighters battled the blaze.
Billowing white smoke could be seen from miles around the city, prompting several calls to 911.
Anthony Colletta, who lives next door at 1228 Randolph St., said he was cooking pasta on the stove when he heard what sounded like fireworks outside.
"I looked out and saw the smoke, and the heat was coming through my wall," he said. He tried to call the fire department, but another neighbor already was on the phone with 911.
"I looked back at it and it was blazing," he said, noting flames were visible at the back side of the house.
Colletta believed three people and the dog were living in the house.
The older woman also reportedly owned pet birds.
Amy Schmitzler, a next-door neighbor at 1222 Randolph St., said she called 911.
The New Castle Fire Department arrived within minutes of the call.
"I was in my living room and I looked out and saw the back side of the house burning," she said. She said she heard a lot of fireworks popping.
"She tried to go back in for her birds," Schmitzler said of the woman who lived there, but her friend stopped her.
The woman was identified by her daughter as Sandy Atwell. She was tended to by ambulance personnel on the scene.
Her daughter, Tammy Turner, said she didn't live in the house but her brother lived with their mother. She was holding a dog's leash and talking on the phone and posting a notice about her lost dog on Facebook.
The second floor of the house was engulfed when firefighters arrived, and flames were leaping out of a back upstairs window and through a hole in the roof.
Details about the blaze, how it started, the extent of damage and the official report of residents and whether they were assisted with lodging were unavailable from the New Castle Fire Department earlier in the afternoon Thursday.
There were no apparent injuries among residents or the firefighters, who were at the scene for about 2 1/2 hours.
According to Lawrence County assessment records, the property is jointly owned by Sean and Lillian Atwell and David Cartwright.
