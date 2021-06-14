Fire ravages apartment above barber shop

Fire that broke out in a second-floor apartment Friday night caused smoke and water damage to a longstanding barbershop on New Castle's South Side.
Fire broke out around 4:45 p.m. in a second-floor apartment at 214 1/2 E. Long Ave., above Donald Peluso's Barber Shop.
The tenant, Bridget Presnar, reported that she arrived home to find smoke and fire in her apartment, according to New Castle Fire Chief Mike Kobbe. She immediately went to help get a wheelchair-bound neighbor on oxygen out of the house next door, which is about 3 feet away at 216 E. Long Ave, he said.
Kobbe noted that that house and the house at 212 E. Long Avenue both sustained fire damage.
He said the cause of the fire is still unknown and that the state police fire marshal is investigating it.
"There's a lot of damage and the state police are digging through it and trying to find the cause," he said, estimating that total damage to the structure is $50,000 and $15,000 for her personal belongings.
The barbershop had no fire damage. The shop was closed when the fire started and the owner was out of town, Kobbe said.
The Red Cross was contacted and is assisting the tenant with lodging. The firefighters were at the scene for about 1 1/2 hours.
