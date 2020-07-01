Fire officials brace for explosion of amateur fireworks displays

HARRISBURG — Though many municipal fireworks shows have been canceled due to social-distancing limits on crowd sizes, the fireworks industry reports spectacular sales numbers.
That has fire officials, sleepless residents, pets and pet owners on edge, said Bruce Trego, Pennsylvania fire commissioner.
“From what I’m hearing, (municipal officials) are already getting complaints about people putting on fireworks displays at inconvenient times for their neighbors,” Trego said.
By this holiday weekend, “we will see more activity,” he said.
The American Pyrotechnics Association “predicts an all-time high in backyard consumer fireworks sales and use as families prepare to celebrate Independence Day at home due to the pandemic and cancellation of large public celebrations," says Julie L. Heckman, executive director of the APA.
In a surprise move, the state Senate on Tuesday amended a bill to include language that would allow some municipalities to opt-out of fireworks and increase the penalty for misuse of fireworks. The change would only impact cities with more than 58,000 residents and those in townships with more than 60,000 and fewer than 70,000 residents in a “county of the second class A.”
Only three counties in the state are designated by the state as Second Class A -- Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery counties, according to the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.
State Sen. Patrick Browne, R-Lehigh County, who introduced the amendment, said that the move was prompted by complaints from residents that “improper use of fireworks is affecting quality of life.”
The measure passed 48-2. To become law, it would still need to be approved by the state House which isn’t in session this week.
State Sen. Andrew Dinniman, D-Chester County, said the state should provide the same relief to municipalities across Pennsylvania.
“I’m happy some municipalities are being taken care of,” he said. “I hope that we will act so no longer will the 4th of July be something people fear because of the fireworks.”
State Sen. Judy Schwank, D-Berks County, said that last year she was at an outdoor concert and there were fireworks going off throughout the show.
“That wasn’t the worst of it,” she said. The next day she learned that fireworks had caused fires, including one that caused $50,000 in damage to a school roof and another that left a family homeless.
She’s planning to introduce legislation to completely repeal the law legalizing the sale of fireworks though she conceded it’s unlikely to pass.
“The genie is out of the bottle,” she said.
Concerns about late-night fireworks inspired a state lawmaker to announce Monday that he plans to introduce legislation that would ban fireworks after 9 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and after 10 p.m., on Friday and Saturday. Holidays would be exempted from the time-limits, state Rep. Robert Freeman, D-Northampton County.
“My office has received numerous complaints regarding the legalization of consumer grade fireworks, as it has greatly disrupted the lives of many citizens across our state,” Freeman said. His legislation has not yet been introduced.
Pennsylvania first legalized the sale of aerial fireworks to state residents in 2017.
Since then local officials have complained that the state law doesn’t have enough teeth to deter people from recklessly shooting off fireworks.
At a legislative hearing last fall, Wilkes-Barre Fire Jay Delaney said that his community “was like a war zone” over the Fourth of July.
Fire department officials called on lawmakers to increase the fine for misuse of fireworks from $100 to $1,000. They also asked that the distance from buildings from which fireworks can be legally launched be increased from 150 feet to 500 feet.
Trego said that there a number of safety concerns related to the proliferation of fireworks.
At this time, people should be considering how to safely practice social-distancing if they are holding their own fireworks displays, he said.
Fireworks, even without the concerns about coronavirus, are dangerous, he said.
“My number one concern is children getting hurt,” Trego said.
