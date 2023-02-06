A fire that broke out in a two-story east side home Thursday night left two women and a child without a home.
The New Castle Fire Department was called just before midnight to a house burning at 1228 S. Cascade St. and arrived to find the first floor engulfed in flames and smoke.
New Castle fire Chief Mike Kobbe said it was the ninth fire the department has responded to this year.
He said that when firefighters arrived, flames and smoke were coming from all of the first floor windows and a side door, and the fire had spread up the walls into the roof. The firefighters cut a vent in the roof to fight the fire and put it out.
“It was a total loss,” he said.
The residents, Autumn Clark and Jessica Lamb and a four-year-old child, were assisted with lodging by the American Red Cross.
The House was owned by Jesse Horton, whose realty office is located behind it.
Kobe believes the fire started around the basement couch, but the cause is undetermined, he said.
“There were 7,000 gallons of water in the basement when we were done,” he said, so it was impossible to determine what actually started the fire.
The Shenango Area Fire District and the Hickory Township Volunteer Fire Department provided mutual aid.
Kobe said one of the women who lives in the house suffered smoke inhalation and went to the hospital by private vehicle.
The fire is under investigation by the New Castle Police Department. No other injuries were reported.
