A woman who lived alone in a house on Route 208 escaped unharmed when her house caught fire early Monday.
New Wilmington Borough volunteer fire Chief Corey Eckles said the fire started around 5:20 a.m. near the front door of the two-story house at 4381 State Route 208. Gail Alexander, the sole occupant, was home and asleep when the blaze broke out.
When firefighters arrived, flames were showing at the front of the house. The Volant firefighters got Alexander out of the house, Eckles said.
He said the fire spread to the upstairs and attic, and the second floor sustained fire damage. The first-floor had water damage and the house was uninhabitable.
Alexander was assisted by the fire department's chaplain, Becky Rosengarth, with finding other accommodations.
Eckles said the fire does not appear to have been suspicious, and the woman's homeowner's insurance company is investigating the cause.
Route 208 was closed temporarily between Route 208 and Fayette-New Wilmington Road. Firefighters were at the scene for about three hours.
In addition to Volant, the volunteer fire departments of Neshannock and Pulaski townships, Mercer East End, Springfield and Shenango Township, Mercer County, all assisted New Wilmington Borough Volunteer Fire Department at the scene. Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department was on standby to answer other calls.
