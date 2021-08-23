A man was treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation, and New Castle firefighters resuscitated a cat early Monday when fire broke out inside a North Hill home.
A family of six adults and one infant, all family members of owner/resident Kevin Proctor, were safe but were left homeless from the blaze that ignited around 9:15 a.m. in the basement of the two-story brick house at 2506 Highland Ave.
The family members managed to rescue four of their five dogs, and firefighters rescued the fifth dog and the cat.
The feline, named Fluffy, after being revived with CPR, was returned to the family.
"It was awake and alert and was behaving normally when we left," city fire Chief Mike Kobbe reported.
Proctor said the cat was taken to a veterinarian, who is keeping it overnight in case it needs to be given oxygen. He said the vet was bathing her and giving her shots, including an antibiotic and a steroid.
Kobbe said smoke was coming out of the eaves of the roof when the firefighters arrived.
Matthew Lambright, one of the residents, said his mother was playing with his daughter when she noticed smoke coming from the basement. She woke him up, and he started rounding up the family members and dogs.
Proctor said that he and his wife, Jodi, were at work when the fire started.
Lambright got his cousin and other family members and pets out of house, then he went back inside to get Proctor's son, Zachary Proctor, who was sleeping, Kevin Proctor said. Zachary got out unharmed but that is when Lambright was overcome with smoke, he said.
The front door was open when firefighters arrived, and they found Lambright inside on the staircase suffering from smoke inhalation, according to Kobbe. "He walked out on his own and we helped him."
Lambright was transported by Noga Ambulance to UPMC Jameson Hospital. Information was not available about his condition Monday afternoon.
Lambright had told fire officials that he awoke to smell smoke and hear water rushing in the basement. He managed to get the rest of the family moving and out of the house, Kobbe said.
The house has substantial fire and smoke damage to the basement and first floor, and the fire had spread upward to the second floor and into the attic, Kobbe said.
Proctor said the fire mostly burned the three bathrooms in the house, on each of the floors.
He said he and his wife had bought the house as a duplex but converted it into one house with a kitchen upstairs for his family and relatives.
The families in the house were aided by the American Red Cross, which is arranging for lodging for them, Kobbe said.
Other residents in addition to Lambright, and Kevin and Zachary and Jodi Proctor, are Lambright's wife, Calli, and their daughter, Dila; Lambright's mother, Debbie Stevens, and Samantha Proctor.
"The fire does not look suspicious," Kobbe said. He said it appears to have been accidental, with the cause possibly having been electrical.
"We're still investigating," he said, adding that "the property's not a total loss, and is able to be repaired."
Kobbe estimated that about 70 percent of the families' belongings had smoke damage, and 20 percent had actual fire damage.
The fire department, which responded to a general alarm summoning off-duty personnel, was at the scene for about an hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.